Turkmen Draft Law on Switching to Bicameral System Released for Public Debate - Reports

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) The official media outlet of the Turkmenistan's government, Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper, has published a draft constitutional law "On Amendments and Additions to the Constitution of Turkmenistan," proposing creation of a bicameral parliament in the country, for public discussion.

The new parliament will be called the National Council of Turkmenistan. The draft defines it as a representative body that exercises legislative power and consists of two chambers � the Halk Maslahaty, or the People's Council, and Mejilis, or the Assembly of Turkmenistan.

The Halk Maslahaty will consist of 56 people �� eight members from five regions of the country and the city of Ashgabat, elected by secret ballot at the body's meetings in the regions and the capital city. Eight more members will be appointed by the president of Turkmenistan. Any citizen of the country who has reached the age of 30, holds a university degree and has been permanently residing in Turkmenistan for the previous ten years can be elected and appointed to the Halk Maslahaty.

Mejilis, in turn, will comprise 125 lawmakers elected in Constituencies with approximately equal numbers of voters. A citizen of Turkmenistan who has reached the age of 25 and has been permanently residing in Turkmenistan for the last ten years can be elected to Mejilis.

The duration of the term of the National Council's lawmakers is five years.

The Halk Maslahaty will deal with referendum issues, as well as matters related to the appointment and dismissal of a Supreme Court chairman, prosecutor general, justice and interior ministers, assigning military titles and state awards to the president, changing the country's borders, etc. Mejilis will approve the state budget, call presidential election, appoint members of both chambers and elect an ombudsman at the president's proposal.

The draft law is expected to be approved be lawmakers in fall and come into force on January 1, 2021.