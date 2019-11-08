Turkmenistan is hosted the International Conference “Rational use of water resources – key for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 12:06 PM

The International Conference “Rational use of water resources – key for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals” was held in the hotel “Yildiz” of Ashgabat which gathered more than 60 experts from 10 countries of the world

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019) The International Conference “Rational use of water resources – key for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals” was held in the hotel “Yildiz” of Ashgabat which gathered more than 60 experts from 10 countries of the world.

The representatives of nine international and regional organizations which are implementing the projects in the field of water resources management took part in the work of the conference. The State Committee for Water Management of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan initiated the hosting of the given Conference.

The Global Water Partnership provided assistance and practical support in the arrangement of this international meeting. The participants of the Conference reported on the attainments and achievements of their respective countries, shared experience gathered and determined the most pertinent vectors of expanding and deepening regional cooperation in the scope of reaching the Sustainable Development Goal 6 - ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

A number of reports of the Conference were dedicated to the measures realized by the countries of the region on reaching the target 6.

5 which aims to implement the integrated water resources management at all levels by 2030, including the trans- boundary cooperation whenever applicable.

The discussions on the role of the water partnership at the national and regional levels in assessing the progress of resolving this issue took place. In the result of the discussions held, the participants formulated the ideas on strengthening regional cooperation, as well as enriched their understanding of the role and opportunities of each party engaged in the process of implementing the principles of integrated water resources management.

Upon completion of the main programme of the Conference, the participants visited the objects equipped with water saving technologies. The hosting country also prepared a cultural programme for the esteemed guests, during which they found an opportunity to visit the Turkmen “Alabay” dog breed nursery-garden in Ak-Bugday region where they witnessed how carefully and passionately the Turkmen people preserve their traditions and national cultural heritage.

