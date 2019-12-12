- Home
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 11:58 PM
The TurkStream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, when fully loaded, could increase Gazprom's EBITDA by more than $1.5 billion a year, Deputy Chairman of the Russian energy giant's Management Committee Famil Sadygov told reporters Thursday
"The launch of the TurkStream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines will also have a positive effect on Gazprom Group's EBITDA. With these gas pipelines fully loaded, additional EBITDA may exceed $1.5 billion in annual terms due to lower transportation costs," Sadygov said.