Turnout at Armenian Legislative Elections Totaled 49.4% - Central Electoral Commission

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) The voter turnout at the snap parliamentary elections in Armenia totaled 49.4%, Central Electoral Commission head Tigran Mukuchyan said on Sunday.

"The number of people who cast their ballots in the parliamentary elections in Armenia totaled 1,281,174, or 49.

4% of voters," Mukuchyan told journalists.

He said such a level of voter turnout was "expected."

"In general, the elections were held in accordance with the Armenian law," Mukuchyan said.