Turnout At Armenian Legislative Elections Totaled 49.4% - Central Electoral Commission
Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 11:10 PM
YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) The voter turnout at the snap parliamentary elections in Armenia totaled 49.4%, Central Electoral Commission head Tigran Mukuchyan said on Sunday.
"The number of people who cast their ballots in the parliamentary elections in Armenia totaled 1,281,174, or 49.
4% of voters," Mukuchyan told journalists.
He said such a level of voter turnout was "expected."
"In general, the elections were held in accordance with the Armenian law," Mukuchyan said.