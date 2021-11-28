UrduPoint.com

Twenty-Seven Russian Diplomats To Leave US In January - Russian Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 12:20 AM

Twenty-Seven Russian Diplomats to Leave US in January - Russian Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) Twenty-seven Russian diplomats will leave the United States on January 30, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

"Our diplomats are being kicked out. On January 30, 27 people with their families will leave us, and on June 30, the same number (of diplomats) will leave from here," Antonov said on the Soloviev Live YouTube show.

Antonov mentioned that spouses of diplomats see their accreditation removed, while their children are unable to get visas.

