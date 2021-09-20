Twitter to pay $809 mn to settle suit claiming investors were misled

Twitter announced Monday that it would pay $809 million to settle a 2016 lawsuit alleging that the social network's founder Jack Dorsey and others provided misleading information to investors

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Twitter announced Monday that it would pay $809 million to settle a 2016 lawsuit alleging that the social network's founder Jack Dorsey and others provided misleading information to investors.

"The proposed settlement resolves all claims asserted against Twitter and the other named defendants without any admission, concession or finding of any fault, liability or wrongdoing," the company said in a statement.