MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Two barges ran aground near the Kara Gates of the Barents Sea, Russia's northwestern transport prosecutor's office said in a statement.

"The Arkhangelsk Transport Prosecutor's Office is checking compliance with the legislation in navigation safety over two barges running aground in the area of the Kara Strait," it said.

The vessels ran aground as a result of strong waves in the Barents Sea on Wednesday afternoon.