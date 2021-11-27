UrduPoint.com

Two Cases Of Omicron Strain Detected In UK - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 07:34 PM

Two Cases of Omicron Strain Detected in UK - Health Ministry

Two cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant have been detected in the United Kingdom, the country's Health Minister Sajid Javid said on Saturday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) Two cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant have been detected in the United Kingdom, the country's Health Minister Sajid Javid said on Saturday.

Those two persons are currently in isolation, the minister told the UK Sky news broadcaster.

Javid added that targeted testing will be conducted in Chelmsford and Nottingham, where the cases were logged.

"This is a real reminder that this pandemic is far from over," Javid told Sky News.

Related Topics

Nottingham United Kingdom From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ABAD Chairman speaks up for Nasla Tower’ s affe ..

ABAD Chairman speaks up for Nasla Tower’ s affectees

3 minutes ago
 Russia Hopes AUKUS Will Abandon Nuclear Submarine ..

Russia Hopes AUKUS Will Abandon Nuclear Submarine Project - Envoy in Vienna

2 minutes ago
 France's Maignan to return against Sassuolo, says ..

France's Maignan to return against Sassuolo, says Milan coach Pioli

2 minutes ago
 President arrives in Asghabat to attend 15th ECO s ..

President arrives in Asghabat to attend 15th ECO summit meeting

2 minutes ago
 Police Protest Against Security Law Reform in Madr ..

Police Protest Against Security Law Reform in Madrid

2 minutes ago
 Qatar Airways Says Will Not Accept Travelers From ..

Qatar Airways Says Will Not Accept Travelers From South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mozamb ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.