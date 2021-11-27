Two Cases of Omicron Strain Detected in UK - Health Ministry

Two cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant have been detected in the United Kingdom, the country's Health Minister Sajid Javid said on Saturday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) Two cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant have been detected in the United Kingdom, the country's Health Minister Sajid Javid said on Saturday.

Those two persons are currently in isolation, the minister told the UK Sky news broadcaster.

Javid added that targeted testing will be conducted in Chelmsford and Nottingham, where the cases were logged.

"This is a real reminder that this pandemic is far from over," Javid told Sky News.