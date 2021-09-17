Two charged with murder of N. Irish journalist

UrduPoint.com

Two men were due to appear in court on Friday charged with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee, who was killed while covering a riot in Northern Ireland

McKee, 29, was shot in the head while standing near a police vehicle, as dissident pro-Ireland republicans clashed with police in Londonderry in April 2019.

Dissident republican group the new IRA took responsibility for her death and said she was "tragically killed while standing beside enemy forces".

McKee's death provoked a widespread outcry across Northern Ireland and led to calls for politicians to restore the province's then-suspended power-sharing government.

The two accused, aged 21 and 33, face a series of other charges including possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life, having and using petrol bombs, and arson.

The pair were among four men arrested on Wednesday morning in Londonderry, which is known to republicans as Derry.

A third man, aged 20, was charged with rioting, possession of petrol bombs and throwing petrol bombs. The fourth, aged 19, was released pending further inquiries.

All three charged were expected to appear before magistrates in the city via videolink, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said late on Thursday.

Investigators in February also charged a 52-year-old man with McKee's murder.

Police have also confirmed that a gun recovered during searches in Londonderry was the weapon that had been used to kill McKee.

