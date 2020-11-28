UrduPoint.com
Two Children Killed, 2 More Injured By Mine Blast In Syria - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 03:10 AM

Two Children Killed, 2 More Injured by Mine Blast in Syria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) Two children have died and two more were injured as a result of a mine explosion in the northeastern Syrian province of Raqqa, Syrian media reported.

Sources told the SANA news agency that the incident took place near the village of Abo Sura in the northern part of the Raqqa province.

Such incidents often take place in Syria as terrorists planted many explosive devices while retreating from the government troops.

Syria has been mired in a civil conflict since 2011, with the government headed by President Bashar Assad fighting a number of opposition groups and terrorist organizations. Supported by Iran and Russia, the Syrian government troops have regained control over the major part of the country, and now Damascus is focusing on the post-war reconstruction.

