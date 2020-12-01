Two Children Killed in Airstrike in Eastern Afghanistan - Official

Two children have been killed and two others injured in an airstrike on Tuesday in Afghanistan's eastern province of Ghazni, a provincial council member told Sputnik

According to the official, the incident took place in the province's Khwaja Omari district.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has confirmed the incident, accusing "the mercenary enemy" of bombarding civilians and destroying a mosque, a school as well as two shops.

It not yet clear if the strike was carried out by international forces or the Afghan military.

The Afghan government has been facing off against Taliban militants, who have previously seized considerable ground in the countryside and mounted an assault on the country's major cities. Meanwhile, the inter-Afghan talks are taking place in Qatar's capital, Doha. If successful, they may pave a way to political settlement after almost two decades of violent conflict in the country.