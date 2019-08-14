UrduPoint.com
Two Children Killed In Mine Blast In Western Syria - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 07:00 PM

Two Children Killed in Mine Blast in Western Syria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) At least two children were killed and three people were injured in a mine blast in the western Syrian province of Homs, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to Syria tv, the mine was hidden by terrorists. Those injured were reportedly transferred to a local hospital, where some remain in critical condition.

Such incidents regularly occur in Syria since terrorists leave explosive devices, often in residential buildings, as they retreat from the onslaught of the Syrian government army.

The army's engineering units are currently carrying out a large-scale mine-clearing operation in retaken areas.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government and various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations. The government forces, led by President Bashar Assad, have now regained control over most of the country's territories and concluded a ceasefire agreement with the opposition. Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire.

