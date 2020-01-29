Two Chinese Visitors in Sudan Suspected of Having Coronavirus - Health Ministry

Sudan suspects two visitors from China of being infected with the latest strain of coronavirus, Health Minister Akram Ali El-Toum told Sputnik on Wednesday

"Two arrivals from China are suspected of having coronavirus," the minister said.

He added that his ministry was monitoring their condition.

In late December 2019, the Chinese authorities reported an outbreak of pneumonia of an unknown origin in the city of Wuhan. The cause was later determined to be a new type of coronavirus, designated as 2019-nCoV by specialists.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are currently 6,057 confirmed cases in 16 countries, as well as 132 total deaths.