Two Dead As Russian Carrier Fire Extinguished

Fri 13th December 2019 | 08:09 PM

Two dead as Russian carrier fire extinguished

Emergency workers and sailors have extinguished a blaze on the Russian navy's only aircraft carrier that has killed two people, the navy said Friday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Emergency workers and sailors have extinguished a blaze on the Russian navy's only aircraft carrier that has killed two people, the navy said Friday.

The fire on board the flagship Admiral Kuznetsov started on Thursday.

One serviceman was found dead Thursday evening and the body of an officer was discovered Friday, Russia's Northern Fleet said in a statement to Russian agencies.

The second body was discovered in the location of welding worksthat are believed to have caused the accident. The navy said searchoperations were complete and the fire was out.

