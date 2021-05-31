UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, Seven Injured In Road Accident In Philippines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 01:24 PM

Two killed, seven injured in road accident in Philippines

Philippine police said two people were killed and seven others injured when a small speeding truck hit a car on a highway in Quezon province early on Monday

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Philippine police said two people were killed and seven others injured when a small speeding truck hit a car on a highway in Quezon province early on Monday.

Police said the accident occurred around 1:30 a.m.

local time in Gumaca town, approximately 200 km southeast of the Philippines' capital Manila, and that the car, after being hit by the truck, crashed into a concrete street post.

Police said two of the car passengers died on the way to the hospital.

The car driver and the rest of the car passengers were injured and hospitalized, police said, adding they have detained the truck driver.

