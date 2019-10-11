UrduPoint.com
Two Men Indicted For Violating US Campaign Finance Laws May Be Released On Bond - Official

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The two businessman indicted with violating US campaign finance laws may be released on bond later on Thursday, US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia Communications Director Joshua Stueve told reporters.

"It looked from the conversations that were taking place in court today that the prosecutor from the Southern District indicated there may be a bond package that was agreeable between the parties that would allow the two gentlemen to be released on bond," Stueve said.

"So, there is potential for them to walk out from the courtroom this afternoon."

Earlier on Thursday, Lev Parnas and Igor Furman - who helped President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani investigate former Vice President Joe Biden's involvement in Ukraine - were arrested on charges of violating US campaign funding laws.

The indictment charges Parnas and Furman - described by Giuliani as his clients - and two other individuals with funneling $1 million in illegal donations from foreign nationals to unspecified political campaigns.

