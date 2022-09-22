UrduPoint.com

Two People Killed, 25 Others Injured During Protests In Iran Over Amini's Death - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Two People Killed, 25 Others Injured During Protests in Iran Over Amini's Death - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Two people died and 25 others were injured during mass protests in the western Iranian cities of Kermanshah and Qazvin triggered by the death of 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab, media reported on Thursday.

Two members of the Iranian resistance force Basij were believed killed by protesters during riots on the streets of Kermanshah and Qazvin on Wednesday night, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported, adding that one of the members was shot dead, while the other was stabbed to death.

In addition, 25 people were injured, including police officers. Protesters caused damage to public and state property, according to Tasnim.

The Iranian health ministry spokesperson said 61 ambulances of the country's emergency services were damaged during riots, the report said.

On September 13, Amini was detained by Iran's so-called morality police in Tehran for wearing an "improper" hijab, an offense punishable by prison. The woman was sent to one of the centers belonging to the police department and military intelligence for an explanatory conversation. In the center, Amini had a heart attack, after which she was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. Three days later, the young woman passed away.

Many Iranian citizens accused the morality police of Amini's death, suggesting that law enforcement officers had beaten her on the head. People in different cities of the country launched a series of mass protests. Moreover, some Iranian women published videos on social media that showed them cutting their hair, as well as burning hijabs and rusari kerchiefs, which they are obliged to wear on their heads.

