BERLIN/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) A man and a woman were killed in the shooting incident in the town of Espelkamp in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia, police officers are working on the site, a police spokeswoman told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Two people were killed, a man and a woman.

According to preliminary information, no one was injured. The police officers are working on the site," the spokeswoman said in a phone conversation.

WDR broadcasting company reported, citing the police, that one person was shot in front of a residential building, and the other one in a side street nearby.