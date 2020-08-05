Two Turkish Citizens Suffer Minor Injuries in Massive Blast in Beirut - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Two Turkish citizens have suffered minor injuries following a massive explosion that took place in the Lebanese capital of Beirut earlier on Tuesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

"As a result of the explosion in Beirut, two of our citizens suffered minor injuries.

We are monitoring their condition," the ministry said in a statement.

A massive blast took place in the port of Beirut at 17:11 local time (14:11 GMT). According to the city's governor Marwan Abboud, half of the city's buildings were damaged by the blast.

The death toll resulting from the blast currently stands at 50, and 2,750 others have suffered injuries, the Al Mayadeen broadcaster quoted the country's health minister Hamad Hassan as saying.