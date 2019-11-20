Two US Servicemen Killed in Helicopter Crash in Afghanistan- NATO Resolute Support Mission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Two US servicemen were killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan on Wednesday, the NATO Resolute Support Mission said.

"Two U.S. service members were killed in a helicopter crash on November 20, 2019 in Afghanistan. The cause of the crash is under investigation, however preliminary reports do not indicate it was caused by enemy fire," the Resolute Support Mission said in a statement.

According to the policy of the US Department of Defense, their Names can only be revealed after notification of their relatives, the mission added.

The Resolute Support Mission started its operation in January 2015, superseding the International Security Assistance Force. The mission, uniting over 17,000 troops from almost 40 contributing nations, provides training and assistance to the Afghan security forces in their fight against extremist and terrorist organizations.