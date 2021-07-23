Two Warships of Iranian Navy to Take Part in Naval Parade in St. Petersburg - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Two vessels of the Iranian navy, including Sahand destroyer, will take part in the Main Naval Parade in Russia's St. Petersburg on Sunday, a source in the Iranian embassy in Moscow confirmed to Sputnik.

"I confirm the information, Iranian destroyer Sahand will take part in the parade ...

The second vessel, Makran, will join it," the source said.

The Main Naval Parade fleet review will be held in St. Petersburg on July 25, the Day of the Russian Navy. Over 50 warships, submarines, ships and boats of various classes, around 50 aircraft of the naval aviation, and over 4,000 servicemen are expected to participate in the parade.