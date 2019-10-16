UrduPoint.com
Typhoon Hagibis Death Toll Rises To 74, Missing Not Found - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 06:30 AM

Typhoon Hagibis Death Toll Rises to 74, Missing Not Found - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The death toll from Typhoon Hagibis in Japan has reached 74 people, search and rescue operations continue, state media report.

Earlier, it was reported that over 60 people were killed and 15 remained unaccounted for, while 212 have been injured.

Japan's NHK broadcaster said in the early hours of Wednesday that at least 74 people have been confirmed dead. None of the missing have been located and emergency crews continue their search.

Typhoon Hagibis has brought heavy rains and winds to Japan, leading to over 100 landslides across the country. Thousands of homes remain submerged in water and with no electricity.

