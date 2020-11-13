UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Typhoon Vamco Death Toll Rises To 42 In Philippines: Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 05:28 PM

Typhoon Vamco death toll rises to 42 in Philippines: police

The death toll from Typhoon Vamco in the Philippines has risen to 42, the Philippine police said on Friday

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The death toll from Typhoon Vamco in the Philippines has risen to 42, the Philippine police said on Friday.

The Philippine National Police said 43 were injured and 20 were still missing from the typhoon that tore through the country from Wednesday to Thursday.

Typhoon Vamco, the 21st cyclone to hit the country this year, made landfall on Wednesday night. It unleashed fierce winds and intense rains, triggering flash floods that left thousands of homes in the capital of Manila and other regions submerged.

It struck while the Philippines is still reeling from the onslaught of Typhoon Goni, the most powerful typhoon in the world this year, which lashed the country early this month.

Typhoon Vamco also triggered landslides, mudslides, and rockslides in many regions.

Among the casualties, five people died and six others went missing in a landslide in Banaue town in Ifugao province in the northern Philippines on Thursday.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in the Cordillera Administrative Region said the victims were on their way to inspect a rescue operation in Viewpoint, a village in Banaue when the landslide hit at around 5 p.m. local time on Thursday.

The DPWH said the landslide occurred "amid the torrential rains and massive destruction" brought by the typhoon.

Rescuers dug up the bodies of the five victims on Friday. Among the victims were two engineers overseeing a road project in the area, the DPWH added.

"Search, rescue, and retrieval operations are still on-going," the DPWH said.

Related Topics

Injured World Police Road Died Manila Philippines From Rains P

Recent Stories

PM says successive govts completely neglected Balo ..

8 minutes ago

Training of Trainers on Business Models for Calf R ..

18 minutes ago

Condolence reference for Dr Muhammad Sadiq at UVAS

18 minutes ago

Russia's Upper Chamber Speaker to Meet PACE Presid ..

2 minutes ago

Huawei Launched Global Datacom certification to sh ..

34 minutes ago

Russia reports record daily COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.