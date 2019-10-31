UAE, Saudi Arabia May Start Issuing Joint Tourist Visas - Economy Minister

The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are mulling plans to begin issuing joint visas for tourism purposes, UAE Minister of Economy Sultan bin Saeed Mansouri said

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are mulling plans to begin issuing joint visas for tourism purposes, UAE Minister of Economy Sultan bin Saeed Mansouri said.

"The UAE and Saudi Arabia are coordinating efforts at the moment to benefit from the opportunities brought about by measures that Saudi Arabia adopted to facilitate the entry of tourists to the kingdom.

Among the initiatives under consideration is a joint tourist visa for both countries that is expected to stimulate the tourism sector, airports, and hospitality sector," Mansouri said, as quoted by Al Eqtisadiah newspaper.

According to the UAE Ministry of Economy, such visas might be introduced throughout 2020.

In September, Saudi Arabia authorized arrivals on tourist visas to national of 49 countries, including Russia, which were previously limited to only those arriving for work, family and pilgrimage purposes.