JERUSALEM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ): The first ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Israel arrived in Tel Aviv on Monday after the two countries agreed to normalize their relations.

The Israel in Arabic website, affiliated with the Israeli Foreign Ministry, said: "The first Emirati ambassador to Israel Mohammad Mahmoud Al Khajah arrived at Ben Gurion Airport.

" Al Khaja is expected to present his credentials to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Monday, according to the website.Last month, Al Khaja was sworn in as UAE's ambassador to Israel.

On Sept. 15, 2020, Israel and the UAE signed agreements on the normalization of relations in an official ceremony held at the White House.

Following this, the UAE's Cabinet approved on Jan. 24 the establishment of an embassy in Tel Aviv.Israel appointed Eitan Na'eh to head a temporary mission in Abu Dhabi until a permanent envoy is assigned.