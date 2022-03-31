UK, Allies Will Supply Ukraine With More Lethal Weapons - Defence Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United Kingdom and its allies have agreed to supply Ukraine with more lethal weapons following a donor conference, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The United Kingdom and its allies have agreed to supply Ukraine with more lethal weapons following a donor conference, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said.

"There will be more lethal aid going into Ukraine as a result of today.

A number of countries have come forward either with new ideas or indeed more pledges of money," Wallace said on the air of Sky news.

The United States led the effort, but many countries are determined not only to continue, but also to increase their contribution.

He noted that in some cases these will be supplies from their stocks, and in some cases, countries will allocate money to make it possible to buy lethal weapons where possible.