UK Allocates $100,000 to WHO to Combat Coronavirus in Occupied Palestinian Territories

The United Kingdom allocated $100,000 to the World Health Organization office in the occupied Palestinian territories to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the British Consulate-General in Jerusalem said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The United Kingdom allocated $100,000 to the World Health Organization office in the occupied Palestinian territories to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the British Consulate-General in Jerusalem said on Wednesday.

"#UK is pleased to announce the allocation of $100K to support the @WHOoPt to accelerate its response to #coronavirus in the Occupied Palestinian Territories to ensure early detection and case management of suspected #Covid_19 cases.

Together we will overcome #CoronaVirus!" the consulate said on Twitter.

Palestine has confirmed 30 cases of the disease to date, with all but one of those infected registered in the city of Bethlehem.

Last week, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced the state of emergency due to coronavirus outbreak in Bethlehem which prompted the authorities to shut down schools and universities for 30 days. In addition, Israeli and Palestinian authorities closed entry to and exit from Bethlehem.