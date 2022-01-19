UK Begins Anti-Tank Weapon Deliveries to Ukraine - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) The UK military has airlifted the first batch of light anti-tank weapons to Ukraine, Ukrainian media reported on Tuesday.

The pro-Kiev censor.net news website cited its sources as saying that the airlift was part of a large shipment of next-generation light anti-tank weapons (NLAW) destined for Ukraine.

It described UK-Swedish-made NLAWs as single-use short-range 150mm caliber weapons suitable for urban warfare and capable of knocking out Russian tanks.

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told parliament on Monday that his ministry had begun supplying Ukraine with light anti-armor defensive weapons, citing tensions on the border with Russia. A small number of British troops will train Ukrainian forces in using them, he said.