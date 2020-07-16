(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Moscow considers London's statements about the alleged Russian interference in the 2019 UK parliamentary elections to be vague, contradictory and lacking evidence, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab claimed in a written statement to the UK parliament that Russia had "almost certainly" tried to intervene in the 2019 UK elections, and that a criminal investigation had opened on this issue.

"The statement is so vague and contradictory that it is almost impossible to understand.

If it's inappropriate to say, don't say anything at all. If you say, then present the facts," Zakharova said at a weekly briefing.

On the one hand, there is no evidence, but on the other, there is a call for possible retaliatory measures, she said.

"These are conflicting things. It seems that the next round of tactics is 'highly likely.' But I looked at the original document. Apparently, having analyzed the experience of previous years, the UK government came to the correct conclusion that the term 'highly likely' no longer makes sense. Therefore, they used a different term," Zakharova said.