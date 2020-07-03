UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Court Fines Greenpeace Over BP Oil Rig Protest

Faizan Hashmi 21 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 06:21 PM

UK court fines Greenpeace over BP oil rig protest

A UK court on Friday fined Greenpeace 80,000 for breaching a ban to block a BP oil rig in the North Sea last year

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ):A UK court on Friday fined Greenpeace 80,000 for breaching a ban to block a BP oil rig in the North Sea last year.

Edinburgh's Court of Session handed down the penalty, equivalent to $99,900 or 88,700 euros, in a response to actions by Greenpeace UK at a drilling rig operated by the US company Transocean.

"We are disappointed that BP's rig operator Transocean has sought to punish us for trying to protect the planet," Greenpeace UK executive director John Sauven said in a statement after the fine was handed down during a virtual hearing.

"But our campaign does not end here and we will continue our fight to stop the oil industry from wrecking our climate." Sauven added that Greenpeace would seek to have BP's permit "quashed" so it "cannot drill for new oil in the North Sea".

Judge Sarah Wolffe said Greenpeace had "exhibited wilful defiance... and they are guilty of contempt of court".

She added: "It is fundamental to the rule of law that court orders are obeyed." While BP continues to drill, it is also targeting "net zero" carbon emissions by 2050 under plans unveiled by recently-appointed chief executive Bernard Looney.

Rival energy major Royal Dutch Shell has also pledged to achieve net zero carbon status by the same deadline.

Campaigners have dismissed the objectives as "greenwashing" -- or alleged misleading efforts by corporates to appear environmentally friendly.

Related Topics

Hearing Contempt Of Court Company Oil Fine Same United Kingdom From Industry Court

Recent Stories

Lavrov Calls for Restart of Direct Israel-Palestin ..

21 minutes ago

OP&HRD Ministry starts implementation of expelled ..

2 minutes ago

Man killed over land dispute in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

Iran's COVID-19 Death Toll Grows by 154 to 11,260 ..

2 minutes ago

Ghana minister resigns over virus isolation breach ..

2 minutes ago

University of Sindh marks 91st death anniversary o ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.