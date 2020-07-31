UK Fighter Jets Intercepted Russian Planes in Baltic Airspace Twice This Week - RAF

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) UK fighter jets have twice intercepted Russian planes in the Baltic region over the course of the week, the Royal Air Force (RAF) said on Friday.

The UK jets are a part of NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission.

"The Typhoons, from 6 Squadron, RAF Lossiemouth, approached the Russian formation to identify its composition and established it was an IL-38 'MAY' Maritime Patrol Aircraft, being escorted by two SU-27 Flanker B Fighters. This was the first time in recent years that the RAF have seen and intercepted a 'MAY' which was operating alongside a Russian OSCAR class submarine which the Typhoons photographed on the surface as it transited towards the west across the Baltic Sea," the RAF said in a statement.

The UK air force went on to claim that an earlier interception took place at the beginning of the week with the Typhoons monitoring SU-27s passing through Lithuania's airspace.

Since 2004 NATO countries have been performing air policing duties in the airspace of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, which do not have supersonic jets of their own.