UK Foreign Secretary Raab Appalled by Attack on Coalition Airbase in Iraq

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he was appalled by the recent attack on a coalition airbase in Iraq.

Ten rockets were fired last night at the Al Asad airbase with one American civilian contractor dying of "a cardiac episode" during the attack.

"Appalled by the attack on Ain al-Asad airbase, which has again put Iraqi and @coalition lives at risk. These attacks undermine Iraq's stability and must stop immediately," Raab wrote on Twitter.