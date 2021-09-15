UrduPoint.com

UK, France, Germany Believe Iran's Recent Moves Undermine JCPOA Benefits

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 11:11 PM

UK, France, Germany Believe Iran's Recent Moves Undermine JCPOA Benefits

Iran's moves in the nuclear sector undermine the benefits of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program, the UK, France and Germany (E3) said in a joint statement to the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Iran's moves in the nuclear sector undermine the benefits of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program, the UK, France and Germany (E3) said in a joint statement to the board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The September session of the IAEA Board of Governors opened in Vienna on Monday in a hybrid format.

The E3 said they remained fully committed to the negotiation process on the JCPOA, aimed at facilitating the return of the United States to the deal and the return of Iran to full compliance with its obligations. "We strongly encourage Iran to urgently seize this diplomatic opportunity," the statement says.

"At the same time, we are deeply concerned by Iran's continued violations of its nuclear-related commitments, and recent escalations. Since the last Board of Governors in June, Iran has continued to conduct unauthorised activities with uranium metal and has, for the first time, produced uranium metal enriched to 20%. Iran has no plausible civilian reason for such activity, which provides weapons-applicable knowledge gain. Iran should halt the production of uranium metal immediately," the statement says.

In addition, the E3 are concerned that Iran had begun doubling its production of highly enriched uranium since the last meeting of IAEA council, and continues to stockpile uranium enriched to 20% and develop centrifuges, including at the Fordow facility.

"We strongly urge Iran to cease these activities," the statement says.

"Collectively, these steps present a pressing nuclear proliferation risk, have irreversible consequences for Iran's nuclear capabilities, and undermine the non-proliferation benefits of the JCPoA. It is particularly regrettable that Iran has deepened its systematic violations of the JCPoA at a time when all JCPoA participants and the United States are engaged in substantive discussions, with the objective of finding a diplomatic solution to restore the JCPoA. We urge Iran to cease further escalation, and to constructively reengage in negotiations without further delay," the E3 said.

UK, France and Germany are concerned about the restrictions imposed on the activities of the IAEA in Iran, the statement says.

"Iran needs to restore all accesses by resuming its provisional application of the Additional Protocol and reinstating all JCPoA-related transparency provisions in full, thereby allowing the IAEA unimpeded access to all sites and activities the Agency requires according to its reporting mandate. By limiting accesses whilst simultaneously escalating its nuclear programme, Iran is making it harder for the international community to be assured about the exclusively peaceful nature of its nuclear programme," the statement says.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear France Germany Vienna Same United Kingdom United States June September All

Recent Stories

EU Starts Accepting COVID-19 Passes From 7 More Co ..

EU Starts Accepting COVID-19 Passes From 7 More Countries

3 minutes ago
 Thai Minister Says No Quarantine for Vaccinated To ..

Thai Minister Says No Quarantine for Vaccinated Tourists in Bangkok From October ..

3 minutes ago
 Swedish Court Sentences Man to 3 Years in Prison f ..

Swedish Court Sentences Man to 3 Years in Prison for Industrial Espionage for Ru ..

3 minutes ago
 Sheraa, Ministry of Culture and Youth call for hig ..

Sheraa, Ministry of Culture and Youth call for high-impact start-ups across MENA ..

14 minutes ago
 White House Refrains From Commenting on Possible D ..

White House Refrains From Commenting on Possible Delivery of Iron Dome System to ..

12 minutes ago
 New York City Requires All Delegates Attending UNG ..

New York City Requires All Delegates Attending UNGA to Show Proof of Vaccination ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.