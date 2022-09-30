UrduPoint.com

UK Fraudster Jailed Over Caribbean Resort Scam

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2022 | 09:35 PM

UK fraudster jailed over Caribbean resort scam

A British businessman who conned thousands of investors out of 226 million ($250 million) for a never-completed luxury Caribbean resort project was jailed on Friday for 12 years

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :A British businessman who conned thousands of investors out of 226 million ($250 million) for a never-completed luxury Caribbean resort project was jailed on Friday for 12 years.

David Ames, 70, oversaw a "gigantic Ponzi scheme" backed by celebrity endorsements, and was told he was "a menace to anyone who was to do business with you", judge Christopher Hehir said.

Hehir was passing sentence after Ames was convicted last month on two counts of fraud by abuse of position, following a prosecution by the Serious Fraud Office.

The SFO said Ames defrauded more than 8,000 investors in offering them the opportunity to buy unbuilt villas or hotel rooms in purported resorts, including in Barbados and the Dominican Republic.

Around 9,000 such units were sold, but less than 200 were ever completed and 99 percent of investors received nothing, while Ames and his family enriched themselves.

Martin Dansey, 52, had to sell his family home after he and his wife lost their life savings of �241,500 to Ames, who it emerged has been declared bankrupt three times.

Dansey told the court that the conman had left them in a "desperate financial situation" and suffering "enormous stress".

Ames lured investors with a "sophisticated" but deceitful marketing operation, the judge said.

It included endorsements from prime ministers in several Caribbean nations, as well as retired sports figures such as footballer John Barnes, golfer Gary Player and tennis star Pat Cash.

SFO director Lisa Osofsky said the prosecution should serve as a warning to others who win the trust of ordinary investors.

"As today's sentencing shows, we will not tolerate those who abuse that trust, show contempt for their victims and the law, and squander other people's money for their own gain," she said.

Related Topics

Tennis Sports Business Hotel Wife Buy Ames Gary Barbados Dominican Republic Money Family From Million Court

Recent Stories

Alleged audio of Imran Khan goes viral on social m ..

Alleged audio of Imran Khan goes viral on social media

6 minutes ago
 Court issues notices to Moonis, others in money la ..

Court issues notices to Moonis, others in money laundering case

4 minutes ago
 Over Half Lawmakers Replaced in Kuwaiti Parliament ..

Over Half Lawmakers Replaced in Kuwaiti Parliament, 2 Women Elected - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Railways decides to partially restore train operat ..

Railways decides to partially restore train operation for Karachi from October 2 ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan set target of 170 runs for England in six ..

Pakistan set target of 170 runs for England in sixth T20I match

18 minutes ago
 Cypher audio-leaks expose criminal conspiracy of p ..

Cypher audio-leaks expose criminal conspiracy of previous govt, former PM: Cabin ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.