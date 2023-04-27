UrduPoint.com

UK, Germany Agree To Cooperate In Modernizing Tank Ammunition - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The United Kingdom and Germany signed on Thursday a Statement of Intent to develop advanced armour-piercing tank ammunition as part of strengthening cooperation between the two countries, the UK Ministry of Defense said.

"Germany and the United Kingdom will work together on the next phase of development for advanced armor-piercing tank ammunition, it has been announced today" the ministry said in a statement.

The statement was signed by UK National Armaments Director Andy Start and his German counterpart, Carsten Stawitzki, during a meeting in London. The agreement reached will provide "a step change in the Army's ability to defeat evolving enemy threats," the statement read.

The deal is aimed at increasing interaction within NATO through developing "standardised" Main Battle Tank ammunition and improving lethality of UK's upcoming Challenger 3 and German Leopard 2 tanks.

Moreover, London and Berlin will "remain open" to admitting other countries to this partnership, as well as exporting the new advanced ammunition abroad, the statement read.

"The standardized ammunition will not only benefit battlefield collaboration with many of our NATO allies, but has important export potential for UK and German defense industry partners," UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace was quoted in the statement as saying.

The countries are also ready to discuss possible future projects on advancement of other 120mm tank ammunition, the statement read.

The Statement of Intent between the UK and Germany was made in the wake of the transfer of the country's tanks to Ukraine.

In March, Ukraine received 14 Challenger 2 and 18 Leopard 2 tanks promised earlier by the UK and German governments respectively. UK Minister of State for Defense Annabel Goldie said that London would also provide Kiev with depleted uranium tank ammunition, including armor-piercing shells for the 14 Challenger 2 battle tanks.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns, since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

