UK Gov't Scientific Advisers Say Just 6% Of Population Has Antibodies For COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 11:36 PM

Only an estimated six percent of the UK population has antibodies for the coronavirus disease, the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) said at a meeting earlier in September, the minutes of which were published on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Only an estimated six percent of the UK population has antibodies for the coronavirus disease, the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) said at a meeting earlier in September, the minutes of which were published on Friday.

"Evidence from serology studies suggest a small proportion (around 6%) of the UK population has antibodies to COVID-19," the minutes of the September 3 meeting read.

SAGE scientists also stated that there is evidence that COVID-19 antibody levels fall within two to three months, and those with antibodies still pose a risk of transmitting the disease.

It is unlikely that the UK will be able to mitigate the impact of a "significant winter resurgence" of COVID-19 given the low levels of antibodies within the population, SAGE scientists added.

The UK government is considering reintroducing strict social distancing measures amid a surge in the number of new COVID-19 cases. On Friday, 4,322 new positive tests were registered by the Department of Health and Social Care, a significant rise from the 3,395 new cases reported one day prior.

