UK Health Minister Says Ex-Neighbor Followed Due Process To Secure $40Mln Test Tube Deal

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 04:58 PM

UK Health Minister Says Ex-Neighbor Followed Due Process to Secure $40Mln Test Tube Deal

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock argued Wednesday that his former neighbor and the owner of a packaging firm followed due process to obtain a government contract for coronavirus test tubes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock argued Wednesday that his former neighbor and the owner of a packaging firm followed due process to obtain a government contract for coronavirus test tubes.

"A constituent of mine came forward and approached the government and went through the normal channels," Hancock told Sky news, adding he did not have anything to do with the signing of individual contracts.

Pressure has been mounting on the minister to explain how Alex Bourne was able to secure a contract worth some $40 million to make plastic vials used in test kits at government labs.

The 36-year-old businessman ran a pub in Hancock's village of Thurlow before switching to packaging business and has no previous experience in medical supplies. Bourne admitted in March to having messaged Hancock via WhatsApp to offer his services.

