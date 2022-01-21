UrduPoint.com

UK High Court To Deliver Decision On Assange's Right To Appeal On Jan 24 - WikiLeaks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2022 | 06:48 PM

UK High Court to Deliver Decision on Assange's Right to Appeal on Jan 24 - WikiLeaks

London High Court will announce on Monday its decision on whether it will allow WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to appeal to the Supreme Court a previous verdict approving his extradition to the United States, the WikiLeaks platform said on Friday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) London High Court will announce on Monday its decision on whether it will allow WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to appeal to the Supreme Court a previous verdict approving his extradition to the United States, the WikiLeaks platform said on Friday.

"The UK High Court will deliver its decision on Monday morning (24 January) about whether to permit Julian Assange to appeal the US extradition decision to UK Supreme Court," it tweeted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court London United Kingdom United States January Court

Recent Stories

Blinken Says Had Candid Exchange of Ideas With Lav ..

Blinken Says Had Candid Exchange of Ideas With Lavrov, Not Negotiation

2 minutes ago
 Duda, Zelenskyy Discuss Poland's Contribution to D ..

Duda, Zelenskyy Discuss Poland's Contribution to De-Escalation at Ukrainian Bord ..

2 minutes ago
 ITP hosts farewell for outgoing lady officer

ITP hosts farewell for outgoing lady officer

2 minutes ago
 NEPRA holds a meeting with licensees having unsati ..

NEPRA holds a meeting with licensees having unsatisfactory HSE performance

2 minutes ago
 Officials asked to expedite Usher collection proce ..

Officials asked to expedite Usher collection process : Fayyaz Ali Butt

5 minutes ago
 Anti polio drive inaugurated in Bajaur district

Anti polio drive inaugurated in Bajaur district

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.