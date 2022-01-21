(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) London High Court will announce on Monday its decision on whether it will allow WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to appeal to the Supreme Court a previous verdict approving his extradition to the United States, the WikiLeaks platform said on Friday.

"The UK High Court will deliver its decision on Monday morning (24 January) about whether to permit Julian Assange to appeal the US extradition decision to UK Supreme Court," it tweeted.