UK, Japan to Sign Free Trade Agreement on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) The United Kingdom and Japan are expected to sign a bilateral free trade agreement on Friday.

UK Secretary of State for International Trade Elizabeth Truss arrived in Tokyo on Thursday to attend the signing ceremony on behalf of London.

The post-Brexit free trade deal aims to strengthen cooperation in the high-tech and automotive industries, in the areas of digital, cybersecurity and financial services, as well as in the consumer sectors. Companies from both countries will also be able to obtain licenses and work visas for their employees much quicker to operate in their respective markets.

The nations reached their historic agreement on September 11 following the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union in January.