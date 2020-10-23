UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK, Japan To Sign Free Trade Agreement On Friday

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 10:10 AM

UK, Japan to Sign Free Trade Agreement on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) The United Kingdom and Japan are expected to sign a bilateral free trade agreement on Friday.

UK Secretary of State for International Trade Elizabeth Truss arrived in Tokyo on Thursday to attend the signing ceremony on behalf of London.

The post-Brexit free trade deal aims to strengthen cooperation in the high-tech and automotive industries, in the areas of digital, cybersecurity and financial services, as well as in the consumer sectors. Companies from both countries will also be able to obtain licenses and work visas for their employees much quicker to operate in their respective markets.

The nations reached their historic agreement on September 11 following the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union in January.

Related Topics

European Union London Tokyo United Kingdom Japan January September Market From Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai real estate transactions valued at AED4 bn d ..

8 hours ago

Dubaiâ€™s Palm Fountain takes Guinness World Recor ..

9 hours ago

Dubai International Nutrition Congress 2020 focuse ..

9 hours ago

UAE calls for efforts to reduce Rohingya refugees& ..

9 hours ago

SheTrades MENA sessions held to empower the role o ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.