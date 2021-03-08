UrduPoint.com
UK Launches G7 Gender Equality Advisory Council - Government

The UK government announced on Monday the creation of an advisory council that will lead the UK's gender equality work at the G7 group of wealthy nations and make recommendations on policy to drive women's empowerment, with a particular focus on science and technology

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) The UK government announced on Monday the creation of an advisory council that will lead the UK's gender equality work at the G7 group of wealthy nations and make recommendations on policy to drive women's empowerment, with a particular focus on science and technology.

The Gender Equality Advisory Council (GEAC), which was launched on International Women's Day, will be led by the Minister for Women and Equalities, Liz Truss, who is also the UK Secretary of State for International Trade, while journalist and author Sarah Sands has been appointed as the chair.

"Women are at the forefront of our recovery from COVID-19 and the work of GEAC will advance these efforts on a global scale, helping women build back better everywhere," Truss was quoted as saying in the official statement announcing the creation of the new government body.

For Sands, the G7 -which is made up of the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the USA - is an opportunity to "tear down the hurdles" that women back.

"Across the world, we share common objectives: protection from violence, the liberating force of education and economic empowerment," she said.

Under the UK's rotating presidency of the G7 in 2021, the new advisory council will focus on supporting action on education, economic empowerment and ending violence against women.

Council members will be selected from each of the seven countries of the bloc based on the experiences and perspectives on gender equality they can bring to the G7 Summit to be held in Cornwall, England, in June.

