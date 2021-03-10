MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The United Kingdom's naval forces will deploy a frigate in the Barents Sea to prevent Russia from gaining control over new sea trade routes in the Arctic that may emerge due to the melting of polar ice caps, caused by global warming, The Times reported on Wednesday, citing navy sources.

According to the news outlet, London was also concerned that the consequences of global warming would provide easier access to the Arctic for China.

The newspaper's source said that new Arctic trade routes should remain free since they are vital to the development of the world's economy.

In 2020, Russia implemented a series of initiatives aimed at boosting the development of its Arctic region. In July, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on government support for business activities in Russia's Arctic area, designed to improve the investment environment in the region. In October, Putin signed an executive order on the Strategy for Developing the Russian Arctic Zone and Ensuring National Security that envisaged the creation of 200,000 new jobs in the region by 2035, with the average salary of each employee exceeding 200,000 rubles ($2,618).