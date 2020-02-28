UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Passenger Of Diamond Princess Ship Dies From Coronavirus Disease - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 09:37 PM

UK Passenger of Diamond Princess Ship Dies From Coronavirus Disease - Reports

A UK man who was aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Japan has died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Japan's NHK broadcaster reported, citing the country's health ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) A UK man who was aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Japan has died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Japan's NHK broadcaster reported, citing the country's health ministry.

This brings the number of the ship's passengers who have died after contracting the virus to six.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship was placed under quarantine off the Japanese coast nearly a month ago after a passenger who left the vessel in Hong Kong tested positive for the virus. The quarantine for passengers and crew was lifted last week.

The coronavirus disease was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December and has so far infected more than 83,700 people, resulting in the deaths of over 2,850 people. Over a third of the people who have contracted the disease have since been cured, including more than 3,770 individuals over the last 24 hours.

Related Topics

China Died Wuhan Hong Kong Man United Kingdom Japan December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bismah Maroof ruled out of ICC Women’s T20 World ..

49 minutes ago

Multi-cultural community in Sharjah joins pink kni ..

1 hour ago

UAE coordinating with Iran to evacuate Iranian vis ..

1 hour ago

Sultans thrash Kings to register third win

2 hours ago

Infinix Makes Headlines as the first Smartphone br ..

2 hours ago

Minister asks PESCO to initiate work on grid stati ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.