UK Passenger of Diamond Princess Ship Dies From Coronavirus Disease - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) A UK man who was aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Japan has died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Japan's NHK broadcaster reported, citing the country's health ministry.

This brings the number of the ship's passengers who have died after contracting the virus to six.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship was placed under quarantine off the Japanese coast nearly a month ago after a passenger who left the vessel in Hong Kong tested positive for the virus. The quarantine for passengers and crew was lifted last week.

The coronavirus disease was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December and has so far infected more than 83,700 people, resulting in the deaths of over 2,850 people. Over a third of the people who have contracted the disease have since been cured, including more than 3,770 individuals over the last 24 hours.