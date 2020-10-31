UrduPoint.com
UK Restricts Export Of Influenza Vaccines To Protect Domestic Stocks - Health Department

Sat 31st October 2020 | 01:50 AM

UK Restricts Export of Influenza Vaccines to Protect Domestic Stocks - Health Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) The United Kingdom government will restrict the export of vaccines against influenza in order to protect domestic supplies, the Department of Health and Social Care said on Friday.

"The government has today announced restrictions on the export of supplies of flu vaccines to protect supplies for UK patients, following a global spike in demand," a press release published by the department read.

Domestic stocks are currently sufficient to meet demand, the Department of Health and Social Care said, adding that the decision was taken to prevent any potential shortages in the future.

"The restrictions, which will apply to the flu vaccines being used in the UK this winter, will stop the exporting of medicines placed on the market to be used in the UK, which could cause future supply issues.

There is sufficient national supply of flu vaccine, with deliveries to providers continuing over the coming months," the press release read.

The UK government still plans to inoculate 30 million people with a vaccine against influenza this winter, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in the press release.

UK media outlets reported at the start of the month that general practitioners were facing severe delays in receiving shipments of flu vaccines amid the second wave of COVID-19.

