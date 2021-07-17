UrduPoint.com
UK Special Forces To Take On New Covert Mission Against Russia, China - Military Official

Sat 17th July 2021 | 09:38 PM

The UK special forces will focus on a new covert mission to counter the alleged threats from the so-called "big state adversaries," including Russia and China, Royal Marines Brigadier Mark Totten has said

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) The UK special forces will focus on a new covert mission to counter the alleged threats from the so-called "big state adversaries," including Russia and China, Royal Marines Brigadier Mark Totten has said.

According to Totten, who leads the Royal Marines' 4,000-strong Future Commando Force, his men will take up some of the duties of the Special Air Service and Special Boat Service, which in turn will be able to concentrate on "higher risk" counterstate tasks. This entails small numbers of Royal Marines being placed around the globe to carry out various types of operations.

"What we will be able to do is allow [special forces] to focus on more difficult, more complex, counter-Russia, counter-China [tasks].

It takes real specialist expertise, so we will allow them to have more time and people to address those and we can conduct some of the tasks, such as maritime counterterrorism for example, or partnered operations, where it is difficult, where there is a higher risk," Totten said, as quoted by The Times.

The UK special forces may also engage in surveillance of China and Russia's intelligence and military units alongside MI6 spy service. Meanwhile, an army source told The Times that they also could train navies of South China Sea countries.

Totten's comments are said to be the first time a UK official specifically namechecked Russia and China as being targeted by the country's special forces in the future.

