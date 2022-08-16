UK Spy Plane Illegally Crossed Russian Border, Forced Out - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) A UK reconnaissance aircraft illegally crossed the Russian state border near Cape Svyatoy Nos in Murmansk region, it was forced out by the crew of the MiG-31 interceptor, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, the air defense forces on duty discovered an unknown air target over the Barents Sea, which was heading toward the state border of Russia.

"In order to prevent the breach of the state border, a MiG-31bm fighter from the air defense forces on duty was scrambled, which identified it as an electronic intelligence and electronic warfare aircraft RC-135 of the Royal Air Force. The air target breached the state border of Russia in the area of Cape Svyatoy Nos," the statement says.

"By the actions of the crew of the MiG-31bm aircraft, the reconnaissance aircraft was forced out of the territory of the Russian Federation," it added.