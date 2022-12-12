UrduPoint.com

UK Trade Secretary Visiting India To Launch Next Round Of Talks On Free Trade Agreement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2022 | 11:10 AM

UK Trade Secretary Visiting India to Launch Next Round of Talks on Free Trade Agreement

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) UK Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch is visiting India to meet with high-ranking officials and open the sixth round of talks between the UK and India on a free trade agreement, the British High Commission in New Delhi said on Monday.

"Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch arrives in New Delhi today... for the sixth round of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations between the UK and India. Badenoch will meet her counterpart, Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, in person for the first time, aiming to... reinvigorate talks on an ambitious bilateral trade deal," the statement read.

The UK official is also going to meet with representatives of India's leading businesses to discuss joint investment projects and their role in current trade relations between India and the UK, the diplomatic mission said.

According to the British High Commission, Badenoch will hold a meeting with senior negotiators of the two countries and officially open a new round of talks that is expected to be taking place throughout the week.

"Both nations have come to the table with the very highest of ambitions and a willingness to work together towards a mutually beneficial deal. I am excited about the opportunities we can create for British business," the trade secretary said in a statement, adding that the deal would boost "29 billion Pounds ($35.5 billion) trading relationship."

The upcoming round of talks will be the first on this matter since July, with the official negotiations on the deal launched in January. A free trade agreement between London and New Delhi will aim at cutting tariffs, providing more opportunities for UK and Indian companies in their markets and increasing bilateral trade to up to $100 billion by 2030.

Related Topics

India Business London Kemi New Delhi United Kingdom January July Market Commerce Agreement Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemn unprovoked ABF firing at ..

Pakistan strongly condemn unprovoked ABF firing at Chaman

5 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th December 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

1 day ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.