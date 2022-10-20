UrduPoint.com

UK Vows To Start 'New Chapter' In Response To Child Sexual Abuse After Damning Report

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2022 | 09:28 PM

UK Vows to Start 'New Chapter' in Response to Child Sexual Abuse After Damning Report

The UK government has vowed to respond in full to an inquiry published Thursday that cast light on its failure to address "endemic" sexual abuse of children across state and non-state institutions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The UK government has vowed to respond in full to an inquiry published Thursday that cast light on its failure to address "endemic" sexual abuse of children across state and non-state institutions.

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse concluded after seven years of interviewing victims and survivors across England and Wales that "inadequate measures were in place to protect children from the risk of being sexually abused" and that "sometimes there were none at all."

"We have already taken action to tackle this abhorrent crime and learn from the lessons of the past, but I know there is much more to do. This is the start of a new chapter in our efforts to put an end to this terrible crime," Home Secretary Grant Shapps said in response to the inquiry.

The government said it would respond to the inquiry's recommendations within six months and pledged 4.5 million Pounds ($5 million) in funding to organizations supporting victims of child sexual abuse.

The inquiry reported an "explosion" in online-facilitated child sexual abuse, particularly of girls, who are at least three times as likely as boys to be targeted. The UK statistics office said in 2020 that over 3.1 million adults had experienced sexual abuse before the age of 16.

Cases of sexual abuse were reported in religious institutions, residential schools, young offender institutions, care homes and foster care. Disabled children were twice as likely to describe such experiences as nondisabled ones, and those who lived in a care home were nearly four times as likely to have experienced sexual abuse.

"Individuals and institutions often thought children were lying when they tried to disclose what was being done to them... Victims were frequently blamed as being responsible for their own sexual abuse," the inquiry said.

The investigation into the Roman Catholic Church in England and Wales revealed a history of cover-ups of abusive priests. The Church received more than 3,000 complaints against more than 900 individuals between 1970 and 2015, in contrast to 177 prosecutions that resulted in 133 convictions during the same period.

Secretary of State for Justice Brandon Lewis said the investigation had "laid bare the horrors that many children suffered as a result of historical institutional failings." He promised that the justice system would be reviewed to increase prison sentences for child abusers and bar convicted predators from taking on sports or religious roles.

Related Topics

Sports Young Brandon Same Wales United Kingdom 2015 2020 Church All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court moved against Transgender Person ..

Lahore High Court moved against Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules ..

53 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks final arguments regardi ..

Islamabad High Court seeks final arguments regarding PAC's powers in woman haras ..

56 seconds ago
 US Lawmakers Call on Biden to Reform Trump-Era Pol ..

US Lawmakers Call on Biden to Reform Trump-Era Policy on 3D-Printed 'Ghost Guns' ..

57 seconds ago
 Man Suspected of Ordering Killing of Philippine Jo ..

Man Suspected of Ordering Killing of Philippine Journalist Dead - Justice Minist ..

59 seconds ago
 Prime Minister announces 20,000 internships for en ..

Prime Minister announces 20,000 internships for engineers, 75 scholarships for t ..

20 minutes ago
 PNCA to mark 'Black Day' for highlighting Kashmiri ..

PNCA to mark 'Black Day' for highlighting Kashmiris' plight

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.