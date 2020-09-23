UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Warns Of Trucking Chaos In Event Of Brexit No-deal

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:02 PM

UK warns of trucking chaos in event of Brexit no-deal

Queues of up to 7,000 heavy-goods vehicles could develop in southeast England from January if Britain leaves the European Union without a Brexit trading deal, the government forecast Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Queues of up to 7,000 heavy-goods vehicles could develop in southeast England from January if Britain leaves the European Union without a Brexit trading deal, the government forecast Wednesday.

Outlining a "reasonable worst-case scenario", senior minister Michael Gove said the government remained committed to a deal with the EU but urged businesses to prepare.

Based on current estimates on companies' preparedness, the government said it was likely that only 30 to 60 percent of trucks laden with goods would arrive at Dover and other ports in southeast England with the right paperwork to cross to France.

Gove told parliament this could lead to queues of "up to 7,000 HGVs in Kent" from January 1, holding up goods for two days.

"These queues and associated disruption and delay would of course subside as unready businesses who had their goods turned back at the French border would not want to repeat the experience," he said.

"But it is clearly far better that everyone is aware now of what is needed to prepare rather than to face additional disruption next year.

" Britain left the EU in January but remains bound by the bloc's rules under a transition period that expires on December 31.

Beyond that, there is no certainty of a new trading arrangement with the two sides locked in difficult negotiations.

In case of no-deal, the government is developing giant lorry parks in Kent to prevent gridlock on the road system leading in and out of London.

It also proposes to issue special permits for trucks heading to the cross-Channel port at Dover and the Eurotunnel road terminal at Folkestone.

That provoked ridicule on social media, with suggestions that Kent could become another Brexit border flashpoint like Northern Ireland.

But industry groups say the onus is on the government to fix critical areas on the UK side, such as information technology for new customs procedures, by December 31.

Elizabeth de Jong, policy director at Logistics UK, said the government and companies faced a "huge challenge".

"With so much still to do, it is vital that all parties work together to keep the flow of trade moving smoothly between the UK and EU," she said in a statement.

Related Topics

Technology Osama Bin Laden Parliament Social Media France European Union Vehicles Road London Dover Lead Ireland United Kingdom Brexit January December Border All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

UAE stresses commitment to supporting efforts to r ..

3 minutes ago

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favorite Feat ..

30 minutes ago

Emirati aid ship arrives in Beirut

33 minutes ago

Sharjah announces guidelines for travellers

2 hours ago

Samsung S20: Battery and Colors

3 hours ago

Samsung S20 FE introduces “Impressive Camera”

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.