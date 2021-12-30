Ukraine Begins Development of Hydrogen Engine - State Defense Company

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Ukraine's state company specializing in marine and industrial gas turbines began development of the hydrogen engine, the state defense corporation Ukroboronprom said on Wednesday, noting that engines powered by eco-friendly fuels will strengthen the country's energy independence.

"The state enterprise Gas Turbine Research and Production Complex Zorya-Mashproekt, a part of the state company Ukroboronprom, started developing the hydrogen engine using internal funds," the statement read.

Usage of environmentally friendly fuel to power engine will strengthen the energy independence of Ukraine, reduce green-house gas emissions, and curb air and water pollution, Ukroboronprom added.

Currently, the enterprise is working on a test stand to work out prototypes of gas turbine engines. The test stand is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2022, the company said. In addition to that, in 2023, the company plans to produce a prototype of a hydrogen-powered combustion chamber for a 25 MW gas turbine engine.

The next stage of the project will be the construction of a power plant stand at the Kaborga test site in the southern Mykolaiv region. At the test site, gas turbine engines will undergo a set of testings before delivery to a would-be customer, according to Ukroboronprom.