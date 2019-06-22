UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Continues To Discriminate Against Minority Religious Groups - US State Department

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 12:20 AM

Ukraine Continues to Discriminate Against Minority Religious Groups - US State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Ukraine's authorities have continued to discriminate against different minority religious groups throughout 2018, the US Department of State said in its annual report on international religious freedom published on Friday.

"In various regions of the country, minority religious groups continued to report discriminatory treatment by local authorities," the report said.

The State Department pointed out to local political observers' reports about pressure exerted on members of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP).

"According to the UOC-MP, local authorities continued to transfer parish jurisdictions from the UOC-MP to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Kiev patriarchate (UOC-KP) against the will of the parishioners," the report said.

The report also noted acts vandalism on Christian monuments, Holocaust memorials, synagogues and Jewish cemeteries throughout Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Minority Kiev 2018 Church Jew Christian From

Recent Stories

NAB takes notice of statement from Fawad Chaudhary

12 minutes ago

US Believes Iran Must Be Prevented From Using Alli ..

14 minutes ago

Meeting Between Medvedev, Dodon Went Constructivel ..

41 minutes ago

C.Africa is worst country for food insecurity: WFP ..

42 minutes ago

Prime Minister agrees to formation of Special Comm ..

42 minutes ago

US Must Use 'Strong, Smart, Strategic' Approach to ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.